50,000 Shares in Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) Purchased by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Denny’s as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DENN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the first quarter worth approximately $367,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Denny’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,053,929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,094,000 after buying an additional 19,975 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management boosted its position in Denny’s by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 23,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 11,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Denny’s by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 273,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 149,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DENN. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Denny’s from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Denny’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.36.

In other Denny’s news, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 33,000 shares of Denny’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $680,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 22,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,308.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DENN traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.65. 12,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,136. Denny’s Corp has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.69 and a 200 day moving average of $17.01. The stock has a market cap of $550.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.39.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $113.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.17 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 21.69% and a negative return on equity of 35.57%. Analysts forecast that Denny’s Corp will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Denny's Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

