82,502 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Bought by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,474,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.6% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $37,309,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 33.3% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the first quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 110,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. 77.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.27.

In other news, SVP John J. Huston sold 35,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $2,686,751.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,429,038. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel B. Marsili sold 66,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $5,100,120.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,353,311.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 242,107 shares of company stock valued at $18,153,168. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CL stock opened at $69.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $58.49 and a 52-week high of $77.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.