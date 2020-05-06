A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $636.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $655.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AOS traded up $1.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.95. The stock had a trading volume of 312,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,542,858. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.66. A. O. Smith has a twelve month low of $33.81 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AOS. TheStreet lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. Stephens cut their price target on A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.43.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

