Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Shares Down 6.2%

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) fell 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26, 212,366 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 22,595,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXAS. Stephens downgraded Abraxas Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average of $0.25. The firm has a market cap of $42.94 million, a PE ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 3.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,041,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 75,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 791,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 168,700 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 625,427 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 352,835 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 129.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 301,279 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 169,916 shares during the period. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 36.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

