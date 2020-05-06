Absher Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,320 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $553,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,668,000 after purchasing an additional 221,248 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $738,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 999.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 74,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.28.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFE stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $38.76. 6,157,034 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,290,116. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.79. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The company has a market cap of $208.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

