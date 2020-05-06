Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) PT Raised to $80.00 at Nomura Instinet

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Nomura Instinet from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Nomura Instinet’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.30.

ATVI stock opened at $68.53 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $41.84 and a 12 month high of $69.63. The firm has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $8,769,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,156,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,858,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371,236 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,067,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,926,000 after buying an additional 2,324,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,051,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,008,000 after buying an additional 2,149,264 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,329,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,437,000 after buying an additional 367,164 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,270,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,226,000 after buying an additional 210,698 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

