Adler Real Estate (ETR:ADL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $14.02

Adler Real Estate AG (ETR:ADL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €14.02 ($16.30) and last traded at €13.70 ($15.93), with a volume of 10660 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €13.72 ($15.95).

ADL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.90 ($19.65) price target on shares of Adler Real Estate and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adler Real Estate in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Adler Real Estate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €17.07 ($19.85).

Get Adler Real Estate alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €10.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.68, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of $944.66 million and a PE ratio of 4.42.

Adler Real Estate Company Profile (ETR:ADL)

ADLER Real Estate AG is one of the leading real estate companies in Germany. In recent years, the company has grown rapidly through acquisitions – most recently through the acquisition of almost 70 percent of the shares in Brack Capital Properties NV ADLER now holds more than 62,000 residential units , which are mainly located in the north and west of Germany and offer tenants with medium to low income an affordable home.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Adler Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adler Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.