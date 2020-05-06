Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) Shares Gap Up to $0.85

Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ:AMTX) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.95, but opened at $0.85. Aemetis shares last traded at $0.75, with a volume of 1,747,435 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.59 and its 200-day moving average is $0.82.

Get Aemetis alerts:

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter.

Aemetis Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable fuels and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products through the conversion of ethanol and biodiesel plants into advanced bio refineries.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.