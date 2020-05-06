AES (AES) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AES (NYSE:AES) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. AES has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 1.40-1.48 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.40-1.48 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. AES had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AES to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:AES opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. AES has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $21.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day moving average is $17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1433 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. AES’s payout ratio is 41.91%.

In other AES news, Director John B. Morse, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $129,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Tish Mendoza bought 3,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $30,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,038,858.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 39,293 shares of company stock valued at $442,461 over the last three months. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AES from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised AES from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered AES from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.79.

AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

