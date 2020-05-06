AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Trading Down 2.1%

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (NYSE:MITT)’s stock price dropped 2.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.82, approximately 1,622,572 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 4,176,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.88.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.48. The stock has a market cap of $95.19 million, a P/E ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $25.44 million during the quarter. AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 51.14%.

In related news, CIO Thomas Durkin bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.84 per share, with a total value of $108,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive now owns 65,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,399.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David N. Roberts bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.68 per share, with a total value of $534,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 350,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,743,863.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 396,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,002,000 after buying an additional 41,914 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares in the last quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC increased its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 51,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 21,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 101,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. 61.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile (NYSE:MITT)

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Securities and Loans, and Single-Family Rental Properties.

