Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €61.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AIR. Nord/LB set a €54.00 ($62.79) price objective on Airbus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €86.00 ($100.00) target price on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €87.10 ($101.28) target price on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €77.26 ($89.84).

Get Airbus alerts:

AIR opened at €55.09 ($64.06) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €57.73 and a 200-day moving average price of €109.92. Airbus has a 12-month low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a 12-month high of €99.97 ($116.24).

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.