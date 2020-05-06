Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) Given a €8.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on Aixtron (ETR:AIXA) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AIXA. Independent Research set a €7.60 ($8.84) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Warburg Research set a €11.50 ($13.37) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays set a €11.50 ($13.37) target price on shares of Aixtron and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €9.85 ($11.45).

AIXA stock opened at €9.29 ($10.80) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Aixtron has a 1 year low of €6.01 ($6.99) and a 1 year high of €11.59 ($13.48). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €8.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of €8.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 31.33.

Aixtron Company Profile

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor materials; and provides consulting and training, customer support, and peripheral equipment and services, as well as upgrades and spare parts.

