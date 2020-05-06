Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) Shares Gap Up to $0.25

Shares of Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRX) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.25, but opened at $0.25. Akorn shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 19,494,096 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Akorn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Akorn from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.83.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $162.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.62 million. Akorn had a negative return on equity of 14.68% and a negative net margin of 33.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Akorn, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher Young sold 54,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.56, for a total value of $30,592.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Akorn by 572.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 14,945 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Akorn in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Akorn by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 11,178 shares during the last quarter. Benin Management CORP acquired a new position in Akorn in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Akorn by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 12,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.15% of the company’s stock.

Akorn Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKRX)

Akorn, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health.

