Aldeyra Therapeutics (ALDX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Aldeyra Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.21. On average, analysts expect Aldeyra Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ALDX opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average of $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALDX shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

In other Aldeyra Therapeutics news, Director Richard Douglas purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.75 per share, with a total value of $110,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjögren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency.

