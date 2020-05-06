Alexco Resource (AXU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Alexco Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:AXU) (TSE:AXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 million.

Shares of AXU stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.68. 40,486 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,697. Alexco Resource has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $2.81.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AXU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alexco Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded Alexco Resource from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

