Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.29 per share for the quarter.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$580.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$586.68 million.

TSE AQN opened at C$19.34 on Wednesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of C$13.84 and a 1 year high of C$22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.91, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion and a PE ratio of 18.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.187 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

AQN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

In other news, Senior Officer Christopher Kenneth Jarratt sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.04, for a total transaction of C$1,703,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 814,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$13,876,737.46.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

