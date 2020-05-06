Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) versus IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Head-To-Head Survey

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) and IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

Algonquin Power & Utilities pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. IDACORP pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Algonquin Power & Utilities pays out 88.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. IDACORP pays out 58.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Algonquin Power & Utilities has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and IDACORP has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.1% of Algonquin Power & Utilities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.7% of IDACORP shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of IDACORP shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Algonquin Power & Utilities and IDACORP’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Algonquin Power & Utilities $1.62 billion 4.44 $530.88 million $0.63 21.81 IDACORP $1.35 billion 3.41 $232.85 million $4.61 19.72

Algonquin Power & Utilities has higher revenue and earnings than IDACORP. IDACORP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Algonquin Power & Utilities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Algonquin Power & Utilities and IDACORP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Algonquin Power & Utilities 1 4 5 1 2.55 IDACORP 0 2 4 0 2.67

Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus target price of $16.01, suggesting a potential upside of 16.49%. IDACORP has a consensus target price of $103.33, suggesting a potential upside of 13.67%. Given Algonquin Power & Utilities’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Algonquin Power & Utilities is more favorable than IDACORP.

Profitability

This table compares Algonquin Power & Utilities and IDACORP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Algonquin Power & Utilities 32.65% 8.42% 3.12% IDACORP 17.69% 9.27% 3.47%

Volatility & Risk

Algonquin Power & Utilities has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDACORP has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its stock price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities. The company also owns and operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and thermal facilities with a combined gross generating capacity of approximately 1.5 gigawatt; a portfolio of regulated electric, natural gas, water distribution, and wastewater collection utility systems. It serves approximately 266,000 electric connections; 338,000 natural gas connections; and 164,000 regulated water distribution and wastewater collection utility systems in the states of California, New Hampshire, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Massachusetts, Arizona, and Texas. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc., through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon. As of December 31, 2018, it also had approximately 4,816 pole-miles of high-voltage transmission lines; 24 step-up transmission substations located at power plants; 21 transmission substations; 9 switching stations; 32 mixed-use transmission and distribution substations; 183 energized distribution substations; and 27,569 pole-miles of distribution lines, as well as provides electric utility services to approximately 558,000 retail customers in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon. The company's principal commercial and industrial customers are involved in food processing, electronics and general manufacturing, agriculture, health care, and winter recreation activities. IDACORP, Inc., through its other subsidiaries, invests in housing and other real estate investments. The company was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

