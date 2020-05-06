Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $955.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.13 million. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS.

NYSE:ATI traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.59. 679,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,851,536. Allegheny Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $911.72 million, a PE ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.01.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ATI shares. Berenberg Bank lowered Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Allegheny Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

