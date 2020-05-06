Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Allergan were worth $10,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allergan in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allergan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Allergan by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allergan during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AGN shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra lowered Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $191.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Allergan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.26.

Shares of NYSE AGN traded up $3.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,322,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,900,276. Allergan plc has a 52 week low of $114.27 and a 52 week high of $202.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.93. The stock has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a PE ratio of -12.24, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Allergan’s payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

