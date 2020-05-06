alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €13.40 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.40 ($15.58) price target on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AOX has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.50 ($15.70) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank set a €19.30 ($22.44) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. alstria office REIT currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €16.37 ($19.04).

ETR AOX opened at €13.65 ($15.87) on Tuesday. alstria office REIT has a one year low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a one year high of €15.24 ($17.72). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €13.13 and a 200 day moving average of €16.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

