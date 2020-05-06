alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €16.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.40) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €18.50 ($21.51) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €19.30 ($22.44) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.50 ($15.70) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €16.37 ($19.04).

alstria office REIT stock opened at €13.65 ($15.87) on Tuesday. alstria office REIT has a fifty-two week low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a fifty-two week high of €15.24 ($17.72). The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 4.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €13.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is €16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

