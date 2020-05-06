alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €18.40 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.40) price objective on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AOX. Nord/LB set a €16.90 ($19.65) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.40 ($15.58) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €16.20 ($18.84) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.50 ($15.70) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €18.50 ($21.51) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €16.37 ($19.04).

Get alstria office REIT alerts:

Shares of ETR:AOX opened at €13.65 ($15.87) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €13.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of €16.06. alstria office REIT has a 12-month low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a 12-month high of €15.24 ($17.72). The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.30.

alstria office REIT Company Profile

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.