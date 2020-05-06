Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Given “Buy” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) in a research report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Pivotal Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities reiterated a hold rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James upgraded Altice USA from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Nomura restated a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Barclays upgraded Altice USA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.68.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.12 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.45. Altice USA has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $31.78.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $53,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,369,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,406,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Altice USA by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 26,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in Altice USA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,702,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,316,000 after acquiring an additional 86,328 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Altice USA by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,804,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,726,000 after acquiring an additional 219,151 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its position in Altice USA by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 8,595,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,998,000 after acquiring an additional 760,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Altice USA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,231,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,364,000 after acquiring an additional 21,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

