Altice USA’s (ATUS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Nomura

Nomura reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Nomura currently has a $42.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ATUS. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Altice USA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Altice USA from a c rating to a d- rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Altice USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Altice USA from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.68.

ATUS stock opened at $23.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.45 and a 200 day moving average of $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 94.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $31.78.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Altice USA will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $53,760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,369,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,406,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATUS. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Capital International Sarl purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Altice USA by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. 58.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

