American Axle & Manufact. (AXL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. American Axle & Manufact. has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 7.42% and a positive return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. American Axle & Manufact.’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

American Axle & Manufact. stock opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. American Axle & Manufact. has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $13.44. The stock has a market cap of $447.63 million, a P/E ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.54.

AXL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of American Axle & Manufact. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $10.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of American Axle & Manufact. from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufact. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised shares of American Axle & Manufact. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

In other news, Director James A. Mccaslin acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.68 per share, with a total value of $46,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 71,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,322. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert K. Parker acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,652.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 46,500 shares of company stock worth $256,865. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

