American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Stock Position Raised by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 75.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $384,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 4,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 19,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.47.

In other news, VP Lana L. Hillebrand sold 8,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $894,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 16,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $1,352,906.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,035,451.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,067 shares of company stock valued at $12,434,814 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AEP opened at $83.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.75. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.04%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

