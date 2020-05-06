American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.25-$4.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.30. American Electric Power also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 4.25-4.35 EPS.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $83.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.04%.

A number of analysts have commented on AEP shares. Evercore ISI upgraded American Electric Power from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of American Electric Power from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $116.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.47.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $7,038,839.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,231,248.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 2,244 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.19, for a total value of $182,190.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,067 shares of company stock worth $12,434,814. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

