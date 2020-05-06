American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. Has $1.57 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.0% of American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 3.4% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 9,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 76,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 43,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.28.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $38.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,157,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,290,116. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $44.56. The firm has a market cap of $208.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.79.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Article: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.