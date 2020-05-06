American Outdoor Brands’ (AOBC) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their hold rating on shares of American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) in a report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $8.50 target price on the stock.

AOBC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on American Outdoor Brands from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised American Outdoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Outdoor Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Outdoor Brands has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.80.

American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $510.48 million, a PE ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 3.82. American Outdoor Brands has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $10.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day moving average of $8.78.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $166.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.27 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Peter Smith acquired 5,192 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $30,009.76. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 77,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,533.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Deana L. Mcpherson acquired 5,000 shares of American Outdoor Brands stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,723 shares in the company, valued at $211,780.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 11,692 shares of company stock worth $70,140. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOBC. FMR LLC boosted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 458,284.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,447,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446,297 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,571,000 after acquiring an additional 18,991 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 875,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,122,000 after acquiring an additional 77,042 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Outdoor Brands by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 749,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after acquiring an additional 10,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $3,245,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

About American Outdoor Brands

American Outdoor Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company's Firearms segment offers handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressors, and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Gemtech, and Thompson/Center Arms brands.

