American Software, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.11 (NASDAQ:AMSWA)

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the software maker on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th.

American Software has a payout ratio of 133.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect American Software to earn $0.25 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 176.0%.

American Software stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.90. 1,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,055. The firm has a market cap of $505.16 million, a PE ratio of 63.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.23. American Software has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $19.82.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 million. American Software had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 8.30%. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Software will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

AMSWA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet raised shares of American Software from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

In other news, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $338,760.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 78,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 12,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $203,634.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,638.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

