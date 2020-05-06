Analysts Expect Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Medical Inc (NASDAQ:RMTI) will announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rockwell Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.11). Rockwell Medical posted earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.41). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.14). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rockwell Medical.

Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.56 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 145.57% and a negative net margin of 55.67%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RMTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rockwell Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Medical in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.67.

NASDAQ RMTI traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,545. The company has a market cap of $160.54 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.48. Rockwell Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMTI. SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $601,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Medical by 29.9% during the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 965,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 222,500 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rockwell Medical by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 801,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 65,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,254,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 60,671 shares during the period. 20.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis. The company offers Triferic, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores; and Calcitriol, an active vitamin D injection for the management of hypocalcemia in patients undergoing chronic hemodialysis.

