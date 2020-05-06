Analysts Offer Predictions for Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 4th. Cormark analyst R. Gray forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.79 per share for the year. Cormark has a “Market Perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AEM. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$93.50 to C$95.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$89.67 on Tuesday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of C$43.25 and a 52-week high of C$89.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$69.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$74.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$994.01 million for the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Louise Grondin sold 23,250 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.47, for a total value of C$2,056,927.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,468,330.70. Also, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$67.00 per share, with a total value of C$67,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 68,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,556,871. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,000 shares of company stock worth $547,532.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

