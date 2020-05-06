Analysts Offer Predictions for Canadian Utilities Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CU)

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Canadian Utilities in a research report issued on Sunday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.04 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.15. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CU. TD Securities dropped their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$38.29.

Shares of CU opened at C$33.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$32.92 and its 200 day moving average price is C$38.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.30. Canadian Utilities has a 1-year low of C$25.25 and a 1-year high of C$42.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.40.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$929.00 million during the quarter.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

