Analysts Offer Predictions for Monro Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Monro Inc (NASDAQ:MNRO) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Monro in a research report issued on Monday, May 4th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Healy expects that the auto parts company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Monro’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MNRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Monro from $71.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Monro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Monro from $68.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

Shares of Monro stock opened at $52.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $37.09 and a fifty-two week high of $89.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.32 and a 200 day moving average of $64.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNRO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Monro by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Monro in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Monro by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Monro by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Monro in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. The company offers range of services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment. It also provides other products and services, including tires and routine maintenance services, including state inspections.

