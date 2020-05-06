Analyzing Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) and Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI)

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) and Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.5% of Acceleron Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Acceleron Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Acceleron Pharma has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Acceleron Pharma and Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acceleron Pharma $73.99 million 71.77 -$124.86 million ($2.38) -41.69 Aerie Pharmaceuticals $69.89 million 10.62 -$199.58 million ($3.40) -4.70

Acceleron Pharma has higher revenue and earnings than Aerie Pharmaceuticals. Acceleron Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aerie Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Acceleron Pharma and Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acceleron Pharma -168.75% -25.95% -23.38% Aerie Pharmaceuticals -285.57% -85.35% -43.24%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Acceleron Pharma and Aerie Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acceleron Pharma 1 1 11 0 2.77 Aerie Pharmaceuticals 0 2 11 0 2.85

Acceleron Pharma currently has a consensus target price of $98.92, indicating a potential downside of 0.30%. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $37.79, indicating a potential upside of 136.60%. Given Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aerie Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Acceleron Pharma.

Summary

Acceleron Pharma beats Aerie Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis. The company is also developing and sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension. In addition, the company is developing ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with facioscapulohumeral dystrophy and Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease; and ACE-2494, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of systemic muscle disorders. It has a collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension. The company's advanced-stage product candidate is Roclatan, a once-daily eye drop to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma and ocular hypertension. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a collaborative research, development, and licensing agreement with DSM. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

