Analyzing AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) and Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL)

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) and AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Mobileiron alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Mobileiron and AppFolio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobileiron 0 1 2 0 2.67 AppFolio 2 1 0 0 1.33

Mobileiron currently has a consensus target price of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 96.49%. AppFolio has a consensus target price of $92.03, indicating a potential downside of 17.46%. Given Mobileiron’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Mobileiron is more favorable than AppFolio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mobileiron and AppFolio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobileiron $205.24 million 2.67 -$48.85 million ($0.41) -11.59 AppFolio $256.01 million 14.88 $36.28 million $1.02 109.31

AppFolio has higher revenue and earnings than Mobileiron. Mobileiron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AppFolio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mobileiron and AppFolio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobileiron -21.47% -108.28% -19.90% AppFolio 14.17% 30.84% 15.76%

Risk & Volatility

Mobileiron has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AppFolio has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.9% of Mobileiron shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of AppFolio shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of Mobileiron shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.0% of AppFolio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AppFolio beats Mobileiron on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mobileiron Company Profile

MobileIron, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services. The company's MobileIron security platform also comprises MobileIron Threat Defense to identify zero-day threats on the device, across networks, and within client apps, and then initiates a security response, from notification to remediation of the threat; MobileIron Secure Applications for end-user productivity, such as enterprise app store, secure content, secure email and PIM, remote troubleshooting, and secure browsing applications, as well as MobileIron AppConnect, an SDK and wrapper that third-party developers integrate into their applications to provide security through additional encryption and advanced security controls. It serves various industries, including financial services, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional services, retail, technology and telecommunications primarily through distributors, resellers, service providers, system vendors, and system integrators. MobileIron, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc. provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications. The company also provides MyCase, a legal practice and case management solution that provides managing calendars, contacts and documents, time tracking, billing and collections, and communicating with clients and sharing sensitive and privileged materials for solo practitioners and small law firms. In addition, it offers Value+ services, such as its Website design, electronic payment services, tenant screening, insurance, contact center, premium leads, and tenant debt collections services. As of December 31, 2017, the company served 11,708 property manager customers; and 9,349 solo practitioners and small law firms. AppFolio, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileiron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileiron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.