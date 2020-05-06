Analyzing Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) & GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR (NASDAQ:GELYY)

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) and GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GELYY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Electrameccanica Vehicles alerts:

This table compares Electrameccanica Vehicles and GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electrameccanica Vehicles $580,000.00 62.92 -$23.17 million ($0.64) -1.54 GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR $14.11 billion 1.01 $1.20 billion $2.61 11.90

GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Electrameccanica Vehicles. Electrameccanica Vehicles is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Electrameccanica Vehicles and GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electrameccanica Vehicles -3,960.92% -98.77% -61.86% GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Electrameccanica Vehicles shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Electrameccanica Vehicles has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Electrameccanica Vehicles and GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electrameccanica Vehicles 0 1 2 0 2.67 GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR 1 0 0 0 1.00

Electrameccanica Vehicles currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 306.09%. Given Electrameccanica Vehicles’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Electrameccanica Vehicles is more favorable than GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR.

Summary

GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR beats Electrameccanica Vehicles on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electrameccanica Vehicles

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, plans, develops, manufactures, and sells single person electric vehicles under the SOLO name for mass markets. It operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. The company also develops and manufactures high end custom built vehicles. The company sells its vehicles online through electrameccanica.com Website. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About GEELY AUTOMOBIL/ADR

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services. It primarily offers sedans, sport utility vehicles, and electric vehicle models. The company also provides vehicles design services. In addition, it is involved in the research and development of automobile engines and electric hybrid engines. The company also exports its products primarily to the Middle East, Europe, and Africa. The company is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrameccanica Vehicles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.