Analyzing istar (NYSE:STAR) & Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR)

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) and istar (NYSE:STAR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Monmouth R.E. Inv. and istar, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Monmouth R.E. Inv. 1 2 3 0 2.33 istar 0 0 1 0 3.00

Monmouth R.E. Inv. currently has a consensus target price of $15.83, indicating a potential upside of 25.46%. istar has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 73.87%. Given istar’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe istar is more favorable than Monmouth R.E. Inv..

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Monmouth R.E. Inv. and istar’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Monmouth R.E. Inv. $158.52 million 7.80 $29.80 million $0.85 14.85 istar $479.50 million 1.51 $324.04 million $3.73 2.54

istar has higher revenue and earnings than Monmouth R.E. Inv.. istar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monmouth R.E. Inv., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Monmouth R.E. Inv. and istar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Monmouth R.E. Inv. 38.88% 9.58% 3.34% istar 58.20% 25.33% 6.16%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.5% of Monmouth R.E. Inv. shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of istar shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Monmouth R.E. Inv. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of istar shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Monmouth R.E. Inv. pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. istar pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Monmouth R.E. Inv. pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. istar pays out 10.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and istar has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Monmouth R.E. Inv. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, istar has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

istar beats Monmouth R.E. Inv. on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states. In addition, we own a portfolio of REIT securities.

istar Company Profile

iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions. The Company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), with a diversified portfolio focused on larger assets located in major metropolitan markets.

