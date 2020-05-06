Analyzing Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) & Falcon Minerals (OTCMKTS:FLMN)

Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) and Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Rwe Ag Sp and Falcon Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rwe Ag Sp N/A -10.33% -1.87% Falcon Minerals 20.96% 5.64% 4.90%

Dividends

Rwe Ag Sp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Falcon Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 23.8%. Falcon Minerals pays out 174.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Falcon Minerals has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Falcon Minerals is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rwe Ag Sp and Falcon Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rwe Ag Sp $15.98 billion 1.08 $465.31 million N/A N/A Falcon Minerals $68.46 million 2.85 $14.35 million $0.31 7.32

Rwe Ag Sp has higher revenue and earnings than Falcon Minerals.

Volatility and Risk

Rwe Ag Sp has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Falcon Minerals has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Rwe Ag Sp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of Falcon Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Falcon Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Rwe Ag Sp and Falcon Minerals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rwe Ag Sp 0 2 6 0 2.75 Falcon Minerals 0 5 5 0 2.50

Falcon Minerals has a consensus price target of $6.68, indicating a potential upside of 194.42%. Given Falcon Minerals’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Falcon Minerals is more favorable than Rwe Ag Sp.

Summary

Falcon Minerals beats Rwe Ag Sp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rwe Ag Sp Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat. It is also involved in the supply and trade of power, gas, coal, freight, oil, weather derivatives, biomass, emissions certificates, and renewable energies; and construction of battery storage facilities. RWE Aktiengesellschaft manages electricity distribution networks; and gas distribution networks. The company offers its products and services to residential and commercial customers, industrial and corporate customers, and distributors in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, and Eastern Europe. It serves approximately 15.9 million electricity customers and approximately 6.6 million gas customers; and has a power generation capacity of approximately 40,000 megawatts. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

