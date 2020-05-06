ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) CFO Purchases $122,400.00 in Stock

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) CFO Serena Wolfe purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $122,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $122,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.68 and its 200 day moving average is $8.46. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $51.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.45 million. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 142.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 368,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 80,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on NLY. Bank of America upgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JMP Securities raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.07.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

