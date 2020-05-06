Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Director Sells $387,580.50 in Stock

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) Director Marc J. Rowan sold 9,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $387,580.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

APO opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.48. Apollo Global Management LLC has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $52.67.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $433.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.13 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 43.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 131.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APO shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Monday. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $53.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.75.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Recommended Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.