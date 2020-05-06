Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Stock Price Down 5.3% After Analyst Downgrade

Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV)’s stock price was down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $8.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Apollo Investment traded as low as $7.79 and last traded at $8.10, approximately 721,613 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 943,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Apollo Investment from $17.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Apollo Investment from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded Apollo Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Apollo Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.68.

In other Apollo Investment news, CEO Howard Widra purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.18 per share, with a total value of $223,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,142.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AINV. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Investment during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,423,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Apollo Investment by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 671,277 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,720,000 after buying an additional 97,089 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment in the fourth quarter worth $1,640,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment in the fourth quarter worth $1,529,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Apollo Investment in the fourth quarter worth $1,380,000. 37.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.79.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 23.63%. The business had revenue of $68.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.49 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apollo Investment Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV)

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products.

