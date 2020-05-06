AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Director Janet Kerr Sells 500 Shares of Stock

AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Director Janet Kerr sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $52,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AppFolio stock opened at $111.50 on Wednesday. AppFolio Inc has a 52 week low of $81.01 and a 52 week high of $148.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.95 and a beta of 0.92.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). AppFolio had a return on equity of 27.59% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AppFolio Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 516.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

APPF has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded AppFolio from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.53.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

