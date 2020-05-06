Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) posted its earnings results on Monday. The insurance provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

Shares of ACGL opened at $23.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.65. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $22.41 and a 52 week high of $48.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.40.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 6,990 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.16, for a total value of $336,638.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $1,884,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,364.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,990 shares of company stock worth $4,059,038 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

