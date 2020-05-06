Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ARDS. Roth Capital started coverage on Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Aridis Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARDS opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.83. The company has a market capitalization of $66.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of -0.01.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.18. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

