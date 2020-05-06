Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.98) per share for the quarter.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 611.63% and a negative return on equity of 49.14%. On average, analysts expect Assembly Biosciences to post $-4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ASMB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.58. 9,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,771. The firm has a market cap of $576.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.40. Assembly Biosciences has a twelve month low of $8.13 and a twelve month high of $25.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 11.57 and a quick ratio of 11.57.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 7,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $117,492.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,821 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assembly Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.25.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.