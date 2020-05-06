Athene (NYSE:ATH) Trading Down 1.6%

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) was down 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.62 and last traded at $24.60, approximately 50,192 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,016,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on ATH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Athene from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Athene from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Athene from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Athene from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Athene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.55.

The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.53. Athene had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Athene news, CFO Martin P. Klein acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.25 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,596,837.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Athene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,326,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Athene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Athene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Athene by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 298,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after acquiring an additional 30,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Athene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,638,000. 68.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Athene (NYSE:ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

