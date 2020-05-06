Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 67.84% and a net margin of 7.68%. The business had revenue of $455.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Atkore International Group updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.08-3.26 EPS.

ATKR stock traded down $1.73 on Wednesday, reaching $22.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,157. Atkore International Group has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $43.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.95.

In related news, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $253,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,703.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Lariviere sold 1,000 shares of Atkore International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $37,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,213 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

ATKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Atkore International Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Atkore International Group in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Atkore International Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Atkore International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Atkore International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

