Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Insider Norman Michael Greenberg Sells 10,000 Shares

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Norman Michael Greenberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 14th, Norman Michael Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of Atreca stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Norman Michael Greenberg sold 8,000 shares of Atreca stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $120,080.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Norman Michael Greenberg sold 2,000 shares of Atreca stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $30,420.00.

Shares of BCEL stock opened at $16.42 on Wednesday. Atreca has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $29.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.49 and its 200 day moving average is $15.59.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.08). As a group, equities analysts predict that Atreca will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BCEL. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Atreca in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Atreca in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Atreca in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atreca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Atreca in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.70.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atreca by 673.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Atreca by 4,968.8% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Atreca during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Atreca by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atreca during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody in preclinical development with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

