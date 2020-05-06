AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Holdings Reduced by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,731 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,496,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after acquiring an additional 422,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank OZK boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank OZK now owns 191,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,501,000 after acquiring an additional 10,327 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 58,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank lifted its stake in AT&T by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 110,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 22,606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T opened at $29.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.01 and its 200-day moving average is $36.05. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The firm has a market cap of $213.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on T shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

